Kim Kardashian Reveals Rare ‘Vacay Selfie’ With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is a queen of social media, but it’s a rare occasion that the reality personality posts a photo with her husband, Kanye West.

On Tuesday, the makeup mogul gave fans a peek at the pair’s life together with a new vacation snap, posting a shot of herself and west posing together for a selfie.

“Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!)” Kardashian wrote.

Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!) pic.twitter.com/Ezzk8h9mQR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Lest fans get tired of the 37-year-old’s sun-soaked snaps, Kardashian promised she was almost done sharing vacation photos while posting a shot of herself on the beach in an orange bikini.

OK OK I’m almost done posting vacay pics… pic.twitter.com/rrEDq325g8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2018

Almost directly after sharing her selfie with West, the mom of three took the opportunity to expertly troll her husband on Twitter.

In a return from his social media hiatus, West tweeted Tuesday night, “Sometimes you have to get rid of everything.”

Kardashian cracked in response, “Wait…EVERYTHING?!?!?!” along with a raised hand emoji.

Luckily, she got some help from friend Chrissy Teigen, who offered up her air mattress for Kardashian should West really decide to get rid of “everything.”

The KKW Beauty founder responded, “Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing.”

Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing. https://t.co/HLUkMiZCLU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

And then, because this is the internet, Kardashian made sure to clarify that she was, in fact, joking.

“For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious,” she wrote. “So don’t even try it.”

For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious. So don’t even try it. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian