Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Receive ‘Warning on Animal Harassment’ After Latest Video

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West just recently bought a family ranch in Wyoming, however, the couple are being informed of some new rules to live by as they enjoy their time away from Los Angeles. After a video was shared by the couple of them driving alongside American antelope, Kardashian reprimanded her rapper husband for “scaring” the wildlife and since then have been informed of state laws.

According to TMZ, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says there are state laws that prohibit animal harassment — like chasing them in the car — and when informed of the video, paid West’s manager of the ranch a visit to inform the couple of these rules. On the flip side, West ensures that he was not chasing the animals, rather, was driving in the countryside when the antelope ran by their car. On the contrary, Kardashian can be heard saying “I think you’re scaring them!!!” in the video.

According to a source close to the couple, West slowed the vehicle down after the video stopped and made it clear that the couple never disturbed the animals. As for Kardashian and West, it was a simple slap on the wrist as there will not be an investigation into what happened because no formal complaint was filed against them. But if there were, they would be pinned with a $435 fine.

The Wests new spot is called Monster Lake Ranch that includes eight lodging units, two fresh water lakes, an event center, several barns, corrals, horses and a restaurant. The asking price was $14 million for the magical oasis, but it’s unclear if that’s what they paid for it or not.

Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her entire family to Instagram showing everyone enjoying a nice dinner outside in their new family home.

View this post on Instagram Wyoming Nights A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 17, 2019 at 1:58pm PDT

Earlier in the week she shared another sweet photo of North and Chicago on one of their horses while Kardashian took lead.

It’s been rumored that they couple may just make their vacation spot permanent as Karadshian seems to be looking for an escape to slow things down a bit and focus more on studying to become a lawyer.

The mom of four seems to be enjoying herself as an escape from all the drama she’s been dealing with lately as well from her health, to her security team sending her mom to the hospital by accident, to family feuds.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is back in action and airs Sundays on E!