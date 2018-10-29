‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Hopes to ‘Change the World for the Better’

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed to her family and friends how she hopes to enlighten her daughter about ongoing issues in the world and make positive changes in their community.

While sitting down with her sister, Kourtney and family friend, Larsa Pippen, Kardashian tells the two that she and husband, Kanye West are carefully explaining to their daughter, North, the importance of the march and what it means to Kanye.

“So, Kanye told me he was taking North to school today and was explaining to her that we were going to go to this march for gun violence in Washington D.C.,” Kardashian said during the episode. “[And] we’re going to take her — and [he shared] how like, he grew up [in violence] and how dangerous the neighborhood was in Chicago.”

In a confessional interview, Kardashian goes on to share how crucial the discussion was for Kanye to have with their 5-year-old daughter.

“Kanye is from Chicago and he always talks about the gun violence and with everything is going on in the world, we just wanted to do something and be a part of something that we both really believe in,” the mother-of-three revealed. “If we just speak up and get things done, I think we can change the world for the better.”

After hearing Kardashian out with sister Kourtney in awe, Pippen replies, “Wow.”

“Hopefully it’ll be meaningful to her,” Kardashian adds.

Fast forward to Kardashian and West in Washington, D.C., where the the 38-year-old asks her daughter, Chicago while they freshen up in their hotel for the afternoon, “Do you know what we are marching for?” to which North replies, “For the families.”

“These marches are happening all across the country, and I really have always advocated for better gun laws and gun control, so I’m really happy that we are supporting and being a part of something that is really powerful,” Kardashian shares in a confessional.

During the March for Our Lives demonstration, Kardashian met with the survivors of the Parkland shooting to learn about their movement, the families who have lost their children, along with fellow celebrities supporting the movement.

“I knew hearing these kids speak was going to be hard and really emotional, but I didn’t know it was going to be so inspiring,” Kardashian said off-screen in her confessional. “I think I finally feel like there’s a little bit of hope in this world if kids like this are our future. And I hope that north one day remembers that her dad and I brought her here. And I hope that she just remembers that she was a part of something positive happening to change the world for the better.”

Later on in the episode, Kardashian meets with the teenage organizers of the March for Our Lives movement, inquiring what she can do to help spread awareness and lend her voice to the cause.

Photo credit: NBCU / E! Entertainment