Kim Kardashian Hits the Gym ‘Hungover’ After Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian West might have partied way too hard during Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday celebration, but she still hit the gym the morning after.

The 37-year-old reality star hit the gym on Friday and revealed to her fan she was not feeling 100 percent herself.

“OK guys, so I am in the gym and I am hungover,” Kardashian said on her Instagram story, PEOPLE first reported. “And it’s an 8:30 workout, which is a little later than my usual but I figured I gotta get in. There’s no excuses, the gym does not care that I was drunk last night or drunk this morning.”

She added, “The gym does not care.”

“I feel good about myself when I’m in shape, so I gotta continue and not let anything get in my way,” she said as her trainer yelled, “Kill it.”

Despite convincing herself to work up a sweat, the beauty mogul and mom-of-three shared a photo of herself “napping in between sets.”

However, she managed to get through her workout as she later posted a video with the words, “Done!!! So glad I pushed thru (sic)!!!.”

After the big party, Kim took to Twitter to honor her “baby sister” on her special day.

“Happy 21st birthday [Kylie Jenner] baby!!!!! It’s such a trip that my baby sister is 21,” she wrote. “So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever!!!! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I’m always here for you no matter what!”

The difficult workout came as Kim and her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney kardashian and Kendall Jenner all reunited to celebrate Kylie’s big birthday.

The family reportedly started the evening with an intimate dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles and then headed to the main event at Delilah’s.

The bash appeared to be every 21-year-old’s dream as the ceiling was decorated with pink balloons that later burst with confetti as the clock struck midnight.

Guests were given pink solo cups with “Kylie’s 21st” written on them and had the opportunity to jump around in a ball pit.

“All of the girls were drinking together. Everyone was letting loose and having a great time,” a source told E! News. “Even Kim was drinking and everyone was surprised.”

Along with the Kardashian Jenner sisters, guests who also attended the event included Dave Chapelle, The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

Hope you had a fantastic birthday celebration, Kylie!