Kim Kardashian Gives Definitive Answer on Her Potential Political Future

Kim Kardashian West made it crystal clear in a new interview that she has no intention to follow President Donald Trump as the next reality star-turned-politician.

When The New York Times asked her if she was considering a run for political office in an interview published Saturday, Kardashian said it is off the table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, I don’t think so,” Kardashian said. “It would be probably the most stressful job in the world, and I don’t think that’s for me.”

This is not the first time Kardashian has been asked about politics since she started advocating for criminal justice reform. In June 2018, Kardashian told CNN’s Van Jones it was not on her mind, but refused to close the door on it.

“Oh, I don’t think that’s even on my mind,” she said. “I guess never say never, but that’s not going to be like a ‘Kim’s running!’ That’s not where I’m, what I’m going for. I just want to help, starting one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

Last year, Kardashian visited Trump on behalf of Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offense. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star successfully got Trump to commute Johnson’s sentence. A week after Kardashian’s visit, Trump followed through and Johnson was released after serving 21 years in prison.

“I felt like she’s a good person. You can see that in her,” Kardashian told Jones last year. “That she lost her long-time job, got a divorce, her son died and I know that I would do anything for my kids and so I just felt this connection to her. Like instantly, that I just wanted to help her.”

Since her success helping Johnson, Kardashian has taken on other causes, including former Tennessee inmate Matthew Charles. After Kardashian championed his release, Charles was the first prisoner released under the First Step Act, which Trump signed in January. Earlier this month, Kardashian agreed to pay Charles’ rent for the next five years after learning he was struggling to find a place to live.

“A burden has been lifted by Kim Kardashian‘s offer,” Charles told The Tennessean. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this had she not stood up for me in a major way after me running into these nonsensical barriers.”

Kardashian’s husband is rapper Kanye West, a Trump supporter who has previously hinted at making his own run for the Oval Office.

However, the famous couple’s immediate concern is their upcoming addition to the family. They are expecting a fourth child, a boy, via a surrogate in May.

“I’m frantically trying to get the room ready,” Kardashian told the Times. “It’s madness, but the best madness.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Network Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: E!