Kim Kardashian Fans Have Thoughts About Name Chosen For Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian West just revealed the name of her fourth child with husband Kanye West and, as usual, fans have a lot to say about their choice.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media Friday to share a new photo of the sweet baby boy, along with a message from Kanye.

In the caption of the post she revealed the child’s name is Psalm West.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Fans of the celebrity couple immediately shared their reaction to the anticipated name announcement. Little Psalm joins siblings North, Saint and Chicago West.

“kim sweetie are you serious” one user responded to the reality star on Twitter.

“Shoulda been Wild smdh,” another user said, thinking of previous emoji usage Kardashian West had done which seemingly hinted at his name.

“me trying to figure out how to actually say it correctly,” another user responded.

“A very unique and gorgoeus name. And that’s the best chapter of the bible as well,” One user complimented the religion-themed name.

Kardashian and West welcomed baby Psalm on May 10, with Kardashian announcing the news of his birth on Twitter writing simply: “He’s here and he’s perfect.”

A day after his birth, Kardashian shared new photos from her CBD-themed baby shower as she recalled how freaked out she was to welcome a new baby at the time. She also said she was glad to being proved wrong because of how well-behaved Psalm has been.

“I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” she said on Twitter Saturday.

Fans also took to the comments section of her Instagram post announcing the baby’s name, sharing their opinion on the unique name.

“North and Chicago as location references and the two boys as biblical references omg their minds,” one fan wrote, admiring their choice.

“Just named em anythingggg,” another fan commented.

“Is your fifth child going to be called bible” another user asked.

“Welp, clearly some of you have never picked up a Bible Beautiful name Kim!” another user wrote, noticing many other fans begging the celebrities tell them how to pronounce the name.

What do you think of Kardashian and West's baby boy's name?