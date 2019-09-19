Kim Kardashian Fan Reportedly Spends Over $500,000 to Look Like the Reality Star

At just 27, Los Angeles resident Jennifer Pamplona has spent over $500,000 undergoing more than 20 plastic surgery procedures in an attempt to look like Kim Kardashian. But after her latest botched lip procedure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians superfan is warning other women looking to go down her path to embrace their own look and stay away from going under the knife.

Talking to The Daily Mail Friday, Pamplona explained that after getting filler injected into her upper and lower lips last month in attempt to mimic Kardashian’s plump pout, she was left with “fish lips” that wouldn’t stop bleeding and left her feeling despondent. Just two days after the injections, Pamplona had the $3,000 surgery reversed for her own health.

“When I saw the result of them I couldn’t believe it,” she told the outlet. “I was completely botched and had been left with fish lips. I had paid $3,000 to be botched and was then told I had to wait two days to have the filler removed. I spent those days covering my face and staying inside, whenever I saw my face I would just start crying again.”

Now, she’s facing the consequences, saying her lips now look like “an old person’s,” adding, “They’re stretched but look withered like a deflated balloon.”

That’s not the only surgery Pamplona has pursued in attempts of looking like the reality personality, reportedly getting six pints of fat injected into her butt, two nose jobs, ribs removed and two breast enhancements.

Pamplona will be thinking twice about going under the knife, even if it means giving up her Kardashian lookalike dream, since having her fillers removed.

“I have almost destroyed my face and my health all because I am a plastic surgery addict,” she admitted.

“When I removed all of the filler I got a lesson,” she continued. “I will never undergo surgery to fix something that’s already good. I always want more and more and I almost destroyed my face and my health in the strive for perfection.”

She hopes others who take their celebrity love a little too far will learn a lesson from her experience as well: “I want my story to serve as an example to every girl who wants ‘big lips’ that it’s not beautiful at all. The entire thing was a nightmare, but I’m glad I got my lesson.”

