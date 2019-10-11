Kim Kardashian Busts out Classic Photo of Mom Kris Jenner’s Post-Baby Bikini Body

As the saying goes, “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” and in Kim Kardashian‘s case, this lives to be very true. The makeup mogul and mom-of-four because just shared a photo of her mom Kris Jenner‘s post-baby body after giving birth with then ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, and she’s looking hot. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the snapshot to her Instagram profile of mom wearing a two pieced, zebra printed bikini while sporting a flat tummy, standing next to close friend and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Faye Resnick.

Fans seem to agree. One person said, “QUEEEEEEEEN,” while another follower wrote, “I love!”

Someone else posted, “[Kris Jenner] you never age momma I need the water you drinking boss lady!”

Since the photo was taken shortly after Rob was born, the picture has to date back to around 1987. Outside of knowing the memory was capture a few decades ago, nothing really dates it, these ladies look good!

Kardashian isn’t the only sister to have shared a good throwback of their mom, Khloé Kardashian did the same thing back in 2017, sharing another bikini photo of Jenner and captioning it, “Kris Jenner looking like a snack.”

The 63-year-old still looks as stunning, although she chooses to strut her stuff in one-pieces these days, which has come back in fashion!

View this post on Instagram Today’s office situation. #love #kyliesbirthdaytour A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 12, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

Jenner may be in her 60’s, but she’s found a man in his late 30’s. Cory Gamble, 38, stole Jenner’s heart back in 2014 and since then the couple has been going strong. However, he has created a few waves with the family due to being so secretive about himself. Between Kardashian, her husband Kanye West, Khloé, and Kourtney, all have come forward expressing their concern with not knowing much about Gamble. Despite their questions, Jenner has continued to defend him throughout the years — so, he must be doing something right!

Fans who keep up with the popular reality show will know, Gamble recently got into a tiff with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick after Gamble admitted that he would lay a hand one of his children. This isn’t the first time he’s rubbed family members the wrong way, but again, Jenner has stayed with him for several years and they couple still look as happy as they were from day one!