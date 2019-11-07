See Kim Kardashian’s Blue Chaps Outfit That Has Twitter Talking

Kim Kardashian once again has people talking about her fashion choices after a racy outfit she wore to an event on Wednesday night. The 39-year-old mother of four showed up to the WSJ 2019 Innovator Awards wearing tight-fitting jeans with blue leather chaps. Fans on social media certainly had opinions about it.

Kim Kardashian showcases incredible curves in blue chaps during cosy outing with Kanye https://t.co/in5vFYG2Ho #Celebs pic.twitter.com/EdabHNgtab — Stasee (@ehadshealth) November 7, 2019

“That looks Horrible. Why would anyone dress like that, no matter what your age is!!!” one person wrote.

“She’d look much better if she were covered up but she wouldn’t get the same attention. Her life is about attention,” another said.

“If Kimmy wants to stay married to Kanye she is going to tone it down. I love them both but it’s time for everybody to grow up,” a third fan commented.

The timing of the look is interesting given her and husband Kanye West‘s recent disagreement over her dressing too sexy.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in October, West told his wife he didn’t approve of the Thierry Mugler gown she was going to wear to the Met Gala.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” West said to Kardashian in the episode. “I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?”

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” she responded. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you to say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” West replied.

Kardashian discussed the couples’ disagreement over her “too sexy” dress on The Real this week. “Well the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight,” Kardashian said. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”