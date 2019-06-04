Kim Kardashian Blasted by Fans for Allowing Daughter North West to Wear Crop Top in Latest Photos

While most of the Kardashian family’s attention has turned to Khloe Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson, some fans are spending energy getting angry about Kim Kardashian West letting daughter North West wear a crop top for Women’s Wear Daily.

On Friday, Kardashian shared a gallery of photos from a recent photo shoot 5-year-old North did for the magazine. Many of the photos are kid-friendly, with North posing in colorful clothes and shoes with fun props and backgrounds. In one photo, North stands with a big grin, while wearing a purple crop-top exposing her stomach.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for [WWD]!!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “I toned down the color of the cover just to blend in with my IG feed so don’t repost this front cover but swipe to see the original and more pics from the shoot!”

However, several fans pounced on the image on Instagram, warning Kardashian that she was exposing her daughter too early.

“No hate but [someone] tell me why this child is in a crop top,” one person wrote.

“Ridiculous, she is [too] young!!!” another added.

“You’ve more than one daughter/child. Sick of the focus always being purely on north! Chi and saint are stunning,” another wrote.

“Oh please stop photoshopping a 5 year old. So unnecessary,” another complained.

“Very cute! Belly shirt a lil too grown [though],” one fan wrote.

Others defended Kardashian and called out some hypocrisy among Instagram trolls.

“It’s funny how [people] are all for children deciding to identify with a different gender or mother putting wigs on their babies or doing the eyebrows ‘just for fun’ yet if a little girl models or shows her tummy is suddenly ‘bad parenting,’” one fan wrote.

North’s Women’s Wear Daily cover is her first solo cover, and the shoot accompanies the magazine’s “Keeping Up With The Future” feature about how Generation Alpha (children up to 6 years old) will impact the future. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 2-year-old daughter Luna Simone is also mentioned as an influential Alpha.

North has been featured in magazines before, often alongside her mother. In August 2017, Kardashian and North were featured on the cover of Interview for a photo shoot that evoked the late Jackie Kennedy. The magazine also published the first interview with North, in which she told Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown her favorite Disney princess is Jasmine from Aladdin “because I love her.”

Kardashian and Kanye West are also parents to 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old Chicago. They are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Kardashian