Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Trio to Khloe: ‘We’re on Our Way Sis’

Kim Kardashian assured sister Khloe Kardashian she is on her way to help out with the new baby, and Kourtney Kardashian and friend Kristen Noel Crawley are joining her.

On Monday, Kardashian posted a sexy photo of her hanging out on a golf cart with big sister Kourtney and Crawley. “We’re on our way sis,” Kardashian wrote.

The post appeared just hours after the 33-year-old Khloe announced to the world that she named her first child True Thompson. The baby girl was given boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s last name, despite the ongoing cheating scandal he is at the center of.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True,” Khloe wrote. She also posted a photo of a room filled with pink balloons.

Kardashian momager Kris Jenner also posted a photo of the pink balloons, and explaining where True’s name comes from.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton,” Jenner wrote. “So I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

Jenner also tagged an Instagram profile set up for True. Although the Kardashians have not posted anything on the page yet, True already has 100,000 followers.

After True was born on Thursday, Kardashian celebrated becoming an aunt again with a message to Khloe on Twitter.

“I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” she wrote.

Both Kardashian and Kourtney were in the delivery room when Khloe gave birth to True at a hospital outside Cleveland. However, Kardashian reportedly did not enjoy having Thompson in the delivery room just two days after the cheating scandal broke out.

“Kim and Kourtney flew out as soon as Khloe went into labour – they’d never miss the birth of her first child,” a source told The Daily Mail. “It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations,” the source added, “Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened.”

True is the third new addition to the Kardashian family this year. Kardashian welcomed her third child, Chicago West, in January via a surrogate. Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first, Stormi Webster.

