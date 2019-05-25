Kim Kardashian Is ‘Aware’ of Crib Controversy With Psalm’s First Photo

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly “aware” of the controversy surrounding the first photo of her newborn son Psalm, who was shown in a crib surrounded by soft objects.

“Kim is aware that she got negative comments about the photo of Psalm,” an insider told PEOPLE Friday, a week after the photo was published on Kardashian’s Instagram page.

The source continued, “It was a split-second, staged photo… As a mother of four, she very much knows how to keep her newborn safe in the crib. Again, it was staged for a photo.”

On May 17, Kardashian shared a screenshot of a text conversation with her husband, West, in which he shared a photo of Psalm in a crib surrounded by crib bumpers and other soft objects. “Beautiful Mother’s Day… with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” West wrote in a message included in the post.

Fans quickly became concerned for Psalm’s safety, noting that many experts agree that it is not recommended to have babies sleep surrounded by blankets and bumpers just days after their birth. Some feared the couple may put their baby in danger of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“Please please please go pay an overpriced ‘sleep consultant’ to get all that unnecessary padding, bumpers, and blankets out of your child’s crib so they are not at risk for SIDS,” one person tweeted. “I’ve tried and failed to resuscitate too many children that have died this way. Signed, an ER doctor.”

Another wrote, “1. Congrats! 2. Anyone else freaking out about all the blankets and bumpers?! American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping the crib free of blankets & pillows until baby is 12 months old, as these can create a suffocation hazard. [Kanye West] Just looking out for a fellow dad.”

Experts who spoke with TODAY.com also expressed their concerns.

“Younger babies up to 4 months of age are at the highest risk for sleep-related deaths,” Dr. Lana Gagin, a pediatrician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, explained. “(But) we recommend strict safe sleep practices up until 12 months of age.”

Gagin later added, “Parents need to avoid using any soft objects in the bed, and this includes crib bumpers, blankets, pillows, soft toys (and baby positioners).”

Following the negative reaction to the photo, Kardashian removed it from Instagram, but it remains on her Twitter page. She has not released any new photos of Psalm since.

Psalm was born on May 9 via a gestational carrier at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is Kardashian’s fourth child, joining daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and son Saint, 3. According to the birth certificate, Psalm does not have a middle name.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images