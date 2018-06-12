Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Poses Topless in New Denim Campaign
Stephanie Shepherd may no longer be Kim Kardashian's assistant, but that doesn't mean she hasn't taken a page out of her former employer's handbook when it comes to serving up looks.
The influencer recently partnered with J Brand jeans, showing off her modeling skills in a number of photos for the California-based company, including several that show her modeling the jeans while topless, long locks covering her breasts.
The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular told W Magazine ahead of the launch that the company initially reached out to her on social media due to her signature styling of black jeans and a chic top.
"We connected on Instagram," Shepherd told the publication. "I've always been a fan of J Brand and always worn them, so maybe I was on their radar that way. They reached out and started the conversation. They said, 'We think you'd be perfect to rework this little black jean.' And that's all I ever wear."
Shepherd certainly has been a fan of the brand since before her name was ever connected to the Kardashian empire.
"Coming from Ohio, I knew very little about fashion," she told the magazine. "I'm literally from the middle of nowhere. I remember seeing all of the celebrities. I think it was the low-rise phase when I first moved to L.A.; everyone in the weeklies was wearing J Brand. I had just moved to L.A. I was 19 and didn't have two pennies to rub together. I remember saving my money and thinking, I'm going to get a pair of J Brand jeans. I finally saved to buy this pair of dark blue denim, and I wore them until they almost had holes in them."
But she's far from penniless now, revealing to the magazine that she recently did a jean purge of around 50 pairs of denim.
In addition to her super-stylish collaboration, Shepherd is also working on a number of projects that still remain a secret.
"I've got a lot of things that I can't talk about that are in the works. I'm laying the foundation for my own brand, which is why I was so excited about this collaboration, because I feel like it is such a great fit. I'm really looking to work with brands that I love and are true to me, and that I'm not just picking out of the sky," she said.
Does this mean Shepherd will be debuting a full fashion line herself?
"You never know. I'm definitely not closed off to anything," she said. "I'm trying to see where all these things will take me. I love the process and all the little details. I would definitely love to have my own line of some sort. But we'll have to see."
We can't wait to see what Shepherd has in the works.
Photo Credit: Instagram / Stephanie Shepherd