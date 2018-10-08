Kim Kardashian Appears to Have Photoshopped Daughter Chicago in New Photo

Kim Kardashian West’s nine-month-old daughter Chicago is already at the center of a Photoshop controversy. After Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi Webster with Chicago, Kardashian shared the same one, but appears to have made some subtle alterations.

When Jenner shared the photo of the two cousins looking almost like identical twins, she included the caption “slumber party.” Kardashian shared the same photo on Oct. 2, writing “Happiness.”

As The Daily Mail points out, the Instagram account Celebface pointed out there are subtle differences between what Jenner shared and what her older sister did. It appears that both babies had their skin lightened. Chicago’s curls were also trimmed on the right side of her head.

These are very subtle changes, but that did not stop fans from calling out Kardashian on Instgram.

“Why Photoshop their heads?” one fan asked.

“I can’t believe you would photoshop your own children lmfao,” another fan added.

“You photoshopped your kid’s head!” another fan exclaimed.

Kardashian and the other members of the famous family have been accused of Photoshopping their photos for years. In one famous instance, fans discovered that she altered a paparazzi photo of herself in March. She warped a car in the back so badly that it became just a sliver of a vehicle. Her sweater color also changed, and the wall behind her was red in the original image, not white.

Kardashian later took to her site to claim she was only sharing a photo shared by a fan who manipulated it before she did.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” Kardashian wrote at the time. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL.”

Kardashian welcomed Chicago West, her third child with Kanye West, in January, via a surrogate. As for Jenner, she welcomed Stormi, her first child with Travis Scott, in February.

Jenner was initially wary about sharing photos of Stormi on social media, but she has been sharing more photos of her daughter lately.

“My little princess hit 8 months last week and i couldn’t be more happy and sad all at the same time,” Jenner wrote on Sunday, alongside new photos with Stormi.

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images