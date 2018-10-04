Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Eating Disorder Weight Loss Comments

Kim Kardashian has apologized following recent comments she made in regards to her weight loss, sharing her regret on the first episode of the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast this week.

“I honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way,” the reality star explained.

“So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone, because an eating disorder is — I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years — close people,” she continued. “So I’ve like, been through — I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better.”

In July, Kardashian and sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian received criticism after uploading a series of Instagram videos of themselves praising Kardashian’s weight loss and thin frame.

The sisters immediately faced a backlash for the language they used in the clips, with many claiming they were promoting eating disorders and setting a bad example for their young fans.

“You know, sometimes when you’re — you know I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it’s loud and you are — you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn’t my intention though,” Kardashian explained on the podcast. “And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, ‘OK, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn’t have said that but I know what you were saying.’”

While the KKW Beauty founder worked hard in the gym for the body she has now, that effort wasn’t reflected in the videos, with the women instead focusing on what the 37-year-old was (or wasn’t) eating.

Kardashian did mention that fact on Graham’s podcast, sharing that she has lost 20 pounds and that “it hasn’t been easy.” In fact, her weight loss has been so dramatic that even her mom, Kris Jenner, expressed concern over her figure.

“My mom even, maybe a month ago, pulled me aside in the bathroom at a meeting once and was like, ‘I need to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what?’ And she pulls me aside and was like, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘What is going on?’ Like, ‘How are you losing this weight? Are you OK?’” Kardashian recalled. “You know, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, like this is so crazy! Like, don’t you see me working out like every single day? I changed how I eat, I work out.’”

