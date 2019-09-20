Kim Kardashian Admits She Started Publicly Crying the Last Time She Saw O.J. Simpson

Kim Kardashian was sitting alongside her best friend Jonathan Cheban to discuss his new podcast FoodGod: OMFG when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the last time she ran into O.J. Simpson as being “emotional.” The subject was brought up with Cheban said that he ran into the ex NFL player in a restaurant in Miami, that being Kardashian’s first time hearing about it.

“He knew me and then he asked … he was in the back room, and the guy felt like a charmer, it’s so crazy,” Cheban explained to PEOPLE. “I know whatever happened or whatever, he’s such a charming person just he way he speaks and stuff. And like the first thing he asked was about you guys, like, ‘How are the girls? How is everybody?’”

Kardashian then recalled the last time she ran into him — in Miami as well — and recalls it being an “emotional” run-in.

“I think the last time I saw him was in Miami,” the mom of four explained. “It was before he had gone to jail last situation, and Khloé and, I think me Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section. But it was like behind a stage or something. I don’t even know what club it was at. We all, I think, started crying. It was emotional, I think.”

Kardashian is slightly tied to Simpson because her father, Robert Kardashian, represented him as his defense lawyer in the 1994 murder trial for the violent deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

FX came out with an award-winning series called American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and Cheban brought up how emotional he got when watching the show simply because Kardashian’s dad could be seen in several episodes.

“I just watched the whole O.J., I missed the whole thing, and I just watched it, and I can’t believe your dad was such a big part of it, it was crazy,” he said. “I never met your dad and for me to see that, and my connection to you, like I watched the O.J. trial, and I can’t believe I didn’t meet him. Because of him, and there’s you, and then there’s like me, and it’s like a weird…”

Simpson was acquitted of the double-murders in 1995 but he didn’t escape doing jail time because in 2008, he was convicted for his actions in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. After serving nine years in prison, he was released in 2017.