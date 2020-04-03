Kim Kardashian Admits She Was ‘Bleeding’ After Heated Fist Fight With Sister Kourtney

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers are well aware, things got off to an intense start in the Season 18 premiere of the show, which premiered on Thursday. The drama centered on a dispute between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and, at the end of the episode, the pair’s difference of opinions even took a physical turn. Now, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: Home Edition, Kim is explaining what fans didn’t see after her altercation with her older sister, as InTouch Weekly noted.

“She scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” Kim explained. “I was bleeding.” As the reality went on to tell Fallon, she realized that she was bleeding after Kourtney went over to hit her following an argument about the pair’s differing work ethics. Once she realized that she was bleeding, she went to retaliate against her sister. “You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back,” she added.

While Kim said that she and Kourtney “are obviously fine now,” she still remarked that their physical altercation wasn’t her “proudest moment.”

On KUWTK, Kim and Kourtney got into a fight after the Poosh founder overheard the KKW Beauty mogul talking to Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner missing out on Paris Fashion Week because of an illness. Kim told Kendall that “Mom is so used to me and Kourtney — eh, Khloe — going on our death beds.”

When Kourtney overheard that statement, she jumped to her own defense.

“But you act like I don’t do s—,” Kourtney told Kim. “You have this narrative in your mind. … I will literally f— you up if you mention it again. Literally shut the f— up and don’t laugh like that. You look like a freak.”

Kourtney then proceeded to throw a water bottle at Kim, who was sitting on the floor, before going up to her, which is when things then became physical. Khloé Kardashian, who was also in the room with her sisters, tried to break up the fight but was unable to, with things between Kourtney and Kim then taking an even more intense turn. After Kourtney put her hands on her younger sister, Kim then slapped her twice.

The rest of their altercation is set to play on the next episode of KUWTK, which is set to air on Thursday.