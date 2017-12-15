Kim DePaola Will Face off Against Teresa Giudice at ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

Kim DePaola isn’t done with Teresa Giudice yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey antagonist revealed to Page Six recently that she will be appearing on the season reunion special.

“They asked me to do the reunion,” she said. “It’s gonna be very explosive. My ass didn’t hit the seat and we were already going at it!”

DePaols wouldn’t clarify why she and Giudice started fighting originally, however, only saying, “Teresa did me dirty. Look at all the friends she went through! Her cousin Kathy [Wakile]. Caroline [Manzo]. Jacqueline [Laurita]. She’s ruthless. She doesn’t care about anybody.”

Two weeks ago, the two nearly got into a fist fight on the Bravo show after DePaola spread the rumor that Giudice was cheating on her husband while he is incarcerated.

“Nobody’s going to talk about my husband or me,” Giudice yelled at DePaola during a charity fashion show before calling her “white trash.”

“You’re white trash!” DePaola yelled back. “You were the one who was in f—ing jail, not me! If you throw something at me, you’re leaving in handcuffs and going back where you were.”

“I speak the truth and I pushed Teresa’s buttons,” DePaola told Page Six of the fight. “If it was a lie [that she cheated on her husband] she should’ve been like, ‘Who cares?’ She cant handle that.”

“The reason I walked away from her was that she had a glass in her hand,” she explained. “The three times she went for that glass, it looked like she was gonna throw it at me. I’m not gonna let someone throw a glass at me. She can’t control herself.”