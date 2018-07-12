Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Take Daughters to ‘Baby Class’ Alongside Cousin Dream

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True Kardashian is only 3 months old, but she’s already going to “baby class,” alongside her older cousins, including Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian’s daughters.

Khloe posted several Snapchat videos on Wednesday, the day before True turned three months old. In one, the mother-daughter duo is seen wearing antlers and deer ears thanks to a Snapchat filter.

“Look at this gorgeous little mama,” Khloe, 34, says in one clip, reports PEOPLE. Then, Kourtney, 39, is seen picking up True.

“I’m gonna steal her for baby class,” Kourtney said as she held True.

In a third video, fans could hear “The Wheels on the Bus” in the background. A group of the Kardashian kids are seen dancing to the song.

The Kardashian co-stars in the videos include Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 6, and Rob’s daughter Dream, 1. Penelope is seen holding True on her lap, while Dream and the other kids are dancing to “Mambo No. 5.”

“Baby class is poppin,” Khloe wrote on the dancing video.

Kim Kardashian and her children did not appear to be at the baby class dance party. However, Kim posted a photo with Khloe holding True and Chicago on her laps on Khloe’s birthday last month.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet! [Khloe] This year you have shown strength like none other,” Kim wrote. “I admire you for always following your heart. I love seeing you as a mom and can’t wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

Earlier Wednesday, Khloe also shared an adorable video of boyfriend Tristan Thompson dancing with True in his arms while classical music plays in the background.

“Do a little dance, baby,” the happy father is heard saying.

True was born in Cleveland in April, just days after Thompson was enveloped in a public cheating scandal. Since moving back to Los Angeles last month though, Khloe has made it clear she is still with Thompson. In one message to her Snapchat followers, Khloe said she was “grateful” because Thompson has proved to be a “great daddy” to True.

The cheating scandal is expected to be discussed in the upcoming new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” an insider recently told Us Weekly. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloe is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

The 15th season of KUWTK premieres on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

