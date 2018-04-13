Khloe Kardashian’s Mother Kris Jenner, BFF Malika Haqq Spotted Outside Cleveland Hospital

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were both seen in Cleveland, standing by Kardashian amid the cheating scandal involving her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are already at home in Los Angeles.

Jenner was spotted on Thursday evening outside the Cleveland hospital where Kardashian’s daughter was born, hours after she came into the world. The Daily Mail, which published the photos, also spotted Haqq leaving her Cleveland hotel before she headed to Thompson’s home.

Both Haqq and Jenner were in the delivery room when Kardashian welcomed her new baby, along with Kim and Kourtney. Now, it looks like they are staying behind to help Kardashian get used to being a mother before she heads home. They will also be supporting her amid Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“Right by your side. Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece,” Haqq wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a picture of Kardashian.

The cheating scandal exploded on April 9, when the Daily Mail and TMZ published videos of Thompson kissing and getting intimate with other women during Kardashian’s pregnancy. He allegedly also became involved with a fifth woman, identified as Tania. Thompson and Tania were first photographed together in November 2017.

There have been rumors that Jenner plotted the cheating scandal, since she has a history of manipulating media coverage. However, her friend, Lisa Stanley, insists the rumor is “such horse s—” and the Kardashians are more concerned with “damage control.”

“They have a meeting no matter where everyone is,” Stanley told KIIS FM. “They’re on a phone whether it’s FaceTime or on the phone, Kris leads the meeting, and they do damage control and decide how they’re going to handle it.”

While Kardashian has not posted a message since her baby was born, Kim has weighed in on the birth with a tweet on Friday morning.

“Khloé Kardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” Kim wrote.

Some of the gifts Kourtney and Kim got for their younger sister’s first baby include a $5,000 Noitte Fatata custom bassinet from baby boutique Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, Erbaviva’s organic Awaken, Embrace, Breathe and Relax bath and body products, which total around $1,000, as well as Little Giraffe Snow Leopard Print blankets, pillows, and a robe for another $1,500.