Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Interview Sparks Nose Job Speculation

The Kardashians are known for switching up their appearances from time to time, but some fans seem to think Khloe Kardashian took things to another level recently. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked speculation that she went under the knife to alter her appearance in a recent interview with Laura Wassar on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!.

Kardashian’s interview on the podcast was accompanied by a video element, and those tuning in couldn’t help but notice that the 34-year-old’s nose looked a bit different than it had in the past. Before long, social media was flooded with frenzied fans wondering whether she’d undergone plastic surgery on her nose.

“What in the KrisJenner [happened] to Khloe’s nose? Girl…u did not need more plastic surgery….love thy beautiful self,” One social media user wrote.

“[Oh my God[! What did Khloe Kardashian do to her nose?” another tweeted.

It wasn’t just the podcast video that sparked nose job speculation. Instagram users pointed out that Kardashian looked a bit different in recent posts on the photo-sharing platform. Her comments have been flooded with fans looking for answers to no avail.

“[What the f—] what happened to your nose sis…,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ooooooh nooo so sad. Khloe was always my favorite and still is. She didn’t need to do that to her face,” another added.

“You’re beautiful, you were beautiful. But why oh why would you get your nose done?,” a third commented on one of her recent Instagram photos.

The mother-of-one hasn’t confirmed that she went under the knife to alter her appearance, but did say in 2018 that she often thinks about getting a nose job, according to Daily Mail. She said most of the desire was fueled by fan speculation, so if she hasn’t had it done yet she’s surely got it on the brain with all the fans tweeting at her and commenting about it on Instagram. In the past, Kardashian has blamed contouring for her seemingly shape-shifting nose, but there’s no denying that it looks significantly different these days.

“One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour,” she said, according to Daily Mail‘s reporting.

Kardashian told Cosmopolitan UK she has been thinking about getting a nose job since she was young. She said in the interview that at age 9 she overheard mom Kris Jenner telling a gal pal she wanted her to have it done. The E! television personality was adamant that Jenner, 63, had no malicious intent.

“She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job,” Kardashian recalled. “I was shocked; I hadn’t even thought about it.”

Kardashian told the magazine she’s even had makeup artists suggest it to her. She admitted that she’s “grown into” her face, but that some think her nose still needs work.

“I’ve grown into my face, but I’ve had makeup artists tell me, ‘You should get a nose job,’” she shared.