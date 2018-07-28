Khloe Kardashian Says She Wanted a Boy Thanks to Connection With Nephew Mason

Khloé Kardashian admitted she wanted a boy “so badly” before she was blessed with baby girl True Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars who gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s first child together in April, opened up about motherhood during a spontaneous Twitter Q&A Saturday.

“I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close,” she tweeted, referring to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason Disick. “I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life.”

Kardashian also opened up about how glad she is True shares the same age as her baby cousins; Kim Kardashian West’s third daughter Chicago West, six months, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, five months.

“ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties,” Kardashian tweeted. “We call them the triplets…it’s just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT.”

The Good American co-founder revealed she is not currently thinking about having baby no. 2.

“Not right now lol,” she tweeted. “True is only 3 months old so give me some time lol.”

“I love her so much and I still think it’s crazy that I am actually a mom [laughing out loud],” she added about True.

The reality star opened up recently about going back to work, and the difficulties of leaving baby True at home.

She shared how even though the first day back on the clock was difficult, it had a happy ending.

“On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!” Kardashian wrote.

I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything,” she added. “Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown.”

“But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often,” wrote the mother of one.