Khloe Kardashian ‘Still Can’t Believe’ She’s a Mom

Khloé Kardashian welcomed daughter True on April 12, and it seems the reality star is still wrapping her head around the fact that she can now call herself a mom.

The Good American designer took to Twitter on May 30 to gush over her new mom status, calling her daughter the “sweetest ever” and her “angel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel.”

I sometimes, still can’t believe im a mommy!!! I’m so so thankful for such a blessing!! True is the sweetest ever! I got my bestie for life! Thank you Jesus for my angel 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 30, 2018

Since True’s birth, Kardashian has been open with fans about her journey as a mom, discussing her daughter often on Twitter.

The 33-year-old recently told a fan that True “wakes up a couple times throughout the night to eat but I miss her in the middle of the night so it makes me happy.”

I am good! She wakes up a couple times throughout the night to eat but I miss her in the middle of the night so it makes me happy LOL — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Responding to another fan, Kardashian shared that True is “everything that I dreamed for and more.”

Thank you so so much! She is everything that I dreamed for and more — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

Kardashian has also opened up about True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, sharing that the NBA player and his daughter bear a strong resemblance.

Responding to a fan who wrote that True looks “just like her daddy,” Kardashian wrote, “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol.”

Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” the new mom told another fan.

Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

Kardashian recently celebrated Memorial Day with a new photo of her daughter, posting a selfie of the pair on Snapchat, with the proud mom donning a face-altering filter as her newborn slept on her shoulder.

While True’s face wasn’t visible, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her daughter’s full head of hair, with True donning a pink headband as she nuzzled against her mom.

Photo Credit: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian