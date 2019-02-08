Khloe Kardashian Spends all Her Time With Baby True to Sisters’ Frustration

The year 2018 was a bountiful one for the Kardashian Jenner family, who added three babies to their midst — Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago West in January, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February, and Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True Thompson in April.

But all those new faces in the next generation of KarJenners — who joined their six cousins born before them — have proven that the dynamic between the family is changing.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian storms off after a heated moment with her siblings at a family dinner.

“I can be selfish and spend all my time with me and my daughter,” she said before getting up from the table. “I don’t even have to be here.”

Khloé and Thompson welcomed True in April, just days after photos and videos surfaced of Thompson cheating on Khloé at various points throughout her pregnancy. The couple stayed together and worked on rebuilding their relationship over the summer and fall, but fans are now wondering if they’re still giving it a shot.

The youngest Kardashian sister has returned to sharing cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story, with a few referring to her “soulmate.”

Earlier this week, she shared author Bianca Sparacino’s definition of a soulmate.

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself,” Sparacino’s quote reads. “A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Later this week, she shared another soulmate message, this time graffiti art that read, “Soulmates never die.”

Aside from Khloé’s drama in the KUWTK sneak peek, fans also got a glimpse into Kim and West’s pregnancy announcement for baby no. 4, which she confirmed in real life in January. In the trailer, the two sit with the rest of family and says, “We have an announcement to make. We’re having a baby.”

And, of course, no season would be complete without drama from Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, who co-parent their three children together. “I don’t want you to think I’m giving mixed messages,” Kourtney told Disick in the trailer. “You barely give a regular message,” Disick replied.

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! March 31 at 9 p.m.