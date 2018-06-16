Khloe Kardashian Speaks out About Brother Rob’s Parenting

Khloé Kardashian wrote a heartwarming tribute to her brother Rob ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, saying she sees much of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. in the father of one.

The reality star, who recently gave birth to her first child True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, took to her app on Friday to compliment her brother ahead of the special holiday.

“My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family,” Khloé wrote. “But, seeing him as a father has been beautiful!”

The youngest Kardashian welcomed daughter Dream with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna in November 2016.

“My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream,” Khloé continued. “I’m so proud of him! All he wants to do is make his daughter happy and give her unconditional love.”

The Revenge Body host added that her brother is eager to include the family’s “Armenian roots” into his daughter’s life, a parenting move that, she writes, would’ve made Robert Sr. “really proud.”

“It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close,” Khloe concluded. “We are an incredibly tight-knit family because he and my mom felt really strongly about that. It’s family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way.”

Rob has been steering clear of the spotlight since the birth of her daughter and subsequent breakup from Chyna.

While baby Dream’s childhood is reflected with a happy tone on social media, Chyna and Rob did not have the easiest of breakups. Chyna is currently suing most of the Kardashian family claiming they forced E! to cancel reality series Rob & Chyna following their controversial uncoupling.

However, the Kardashians claim Rob & Chyna was cancelled due to low ratings and Chyna’s restraining order against Rob. The restraining order made it impossible for them to be filmed together.

Chyna and Rob started dating in 2016, and welcomed daughter, Dream Kardashian, that November. At one point, they became engaged, but split last year. Last summer, Rob posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna on his public social media pages, and Chyna filed for a restraining order. She also accused him of domestic violence in her lawsuit against the Kardashians.

Chyna also has a son with rapper Tyga, King Cairo Stevenson. She is now reportedly dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is expected to return for a fifteenth season this summer on E!