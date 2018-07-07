Khloe Kardashian Slams Troll Criticizing Daughter True’s Appearance

The natural state of all babies is to be cute, but some online trolls think otherwise, especially when it comes to Kardashian babies.

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to slam a “miserable” person who claimed her daughter True Thompson was not cute.

Videos by PopCulture.com

you on the shaderoom if i were you i’d change your twitter name it was super easy to find you pic.twitter.com/bikWnUyoau — christa hopkins✨🥀 (@sinningathiest) July 7, 2018

Kardashian snapped back with a bold comment to the Louisiana native, who has since deleted the remark and locked her account.

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life,” Kardashian wrote.

What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Thankfully for True and her mom, the critic was in the minority. Many of her fans showed their support, and Kardashian even took time to respond to many of them.

“Her smile in your snap today melted my heart,” one person wrote.

“Ugh it was perfect! [laugh out loud],” Kardashian replied.

Ugh it was perfect! Lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

“Don’t for a second let that comment get to you! Enjoy your happy, healthy, beautiful baby and ignore unhappy people,” another fan wrote.

“Amen! I feel so blessed and fortunate to have my little angel! I hope you are staying cool in this crazy heat wave,” Kardashian replied.

Amen! I feel so blessed and fortunate to have my little angel! I hope you are staying cool in this crazy heat wave! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

After one fan said True is “absolutely beautiful” and a “previous gift from God,” Kardashian replied, “Amen! Thank you for that!”

Amen! Thank you for that! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

One fan said she could never understand how someone could criticize an innocent baby. “I will never understand that either! It makes no sense. But obviously people like that have other problems,” Kardashian replied.

I will never understand that either! It makes no sense. But obviously people like that have other problems — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

Kardashian and her boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson, welcomed True in April.

Since then, Kardashian has not flooded her Instagram page with photos of their adorable baby, but has shared a few photos. On June 13, she shared an adorable photo of True, caught while she was wearing a pink headband with flowers.

Despite the cheating scandal Thompson found himself at the center of just days before True’s birth, the couple remain together. In fact, Kardashian recently called Thompson a “great daddy.” The couple also went back to Los Angeles, after True was born in Cleveland during the NBA playoffs.

This weekend, Kardashian appeared to suggest she is not done with having children yet. Big sister Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram and Kardashian commented, “So I don’t get what’s happening here – after three kids is there a secret rule that moms get hotter? You and Kourt are really making me think about the three kid rule.”

Kim and husband Kanye Wesy have three children, North, Saint and Chicago. Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images