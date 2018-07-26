Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby True From May

Khloé Kardashian dedicated her latest Throwback Thursday shot to baby True Thompson.

The new mom expressed her mixed feelings about how quickly the 3-month-old baby girl is growing, sharing a sweet shot of the baby girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wearing a set of gray pajamas, True is sound asleep while draped in her mom’s arm, with her cheek resting on Kardashian’s hand as the latter sits on the ground.

“About 2 months ago… 😩,” the reality star, 34, wrote on the caption.

The reality star has been open multiple times about her shock over True’s milestones during the first months of her life.

In May, she tweeted her feelings over her daughter with Tristan Thompson turning 1 month old, writing, “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow. Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

Kardashian later admitted she was “going off no sleep” and had gotten the date of her daughter’s 1-month birthday wrong. “Guess what… until this tweet I thought it was the 12th the entire day lol,” she replied to a fan on Twitter who questioned her timeline.

The Good American co-founder also opened up recently about going back to work, and the difficulties of leaving baby True at home.

She opened up about how even though the first day back on the clock was difficult, it definitely end on a happy note.

“On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!” Kardashian wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained she’s “a little nervous” to work every day this week, but that she’ll “be okay” and continue to remind herself that her bay is “in the best possible hands.”

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything,” Kardashian said. “Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown.”

“But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often,” wrote the mother of one.

Since welcoming her first baby with Thompson on April 12, Kardashian has been open about her first-time experiencing motherhood, talking about nursing habits, as well as scheduling time to work out between True’s naps and more.

Don’t grow up too fast, True!