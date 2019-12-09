Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Responds to Jordyn Woods’ Return to ‘Red Table Talk’ for Lie Detector Test

Khloe Kardashian loves sharing cryptic quotes, and her latest posts appeared to be responses to Jordyn Woods‘ latest appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook talk show Red Table Talk. Woods took a lie detector test in the new episode. She previously appeared on the show in March, just weeks after she kissed Tristan Thompson at a house party, leading to the end of Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson.

“One month left and 2019 has taught me that anyone can switch up on you no matter the bond or history you have with that person,” Kardashian’s latest mysterious quote read, reports InTouch Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a quote credited to Vienna Pharon in her Instagram Story.

“You don’t heal just because you avoid triggers. You don’t heal just because you avoid being wounded. Healing doesn’t happen though avoidance,” the quote reads. “Healing happens through deliberate and intentional brave work. Healing happens by standing in the ebb and flow of life and relationships and finding new ways to communicate your pain and being heard. Healing happens when you observe yourself in your patterns and find the moment to pivot and walk your own self to a new ending.”

Back in February, Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s daughter True, kissed Woods at a house party he hosted. Thompson previously cheated on Kardashian when she was pregnant with True. With that in mind, the Woods incident was the last straw for Kardashian and she broke up with Thompson.

Woods was also pushed out of the Kardashian orbit and is no longer close to her former best friend, Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

On March 1, Woods went on Red Table Talk to insist there was nothing more to her relationship with Thompson than that single kiss. She insisted the two never slept together and admitted the kiss was a mistake.

Last week, Woods went back to the show to again discuss the issue, this time while taking a lie detector test. The decision came after she recently offered Kardashian an olive branch.

“Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” she wrote after a recent Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode touched on the scandal. “Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a ‘clap back’ and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s— daily. It’s all love. Only positive vibrations.”

The new episode of Red Table Talk will be published on Facebook Monday.

Photo credit: Getty Images