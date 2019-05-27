Khloe Kardashian Reveals Bathtub Snap With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian is fueling the flames of relationship rumors with Scott Disick thanks to a sudsy new bathtub photo.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sent social media into a tizzy when she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and Disick enjoying a bubble bath together.

The photo in question shows the duo relaxing in the tub, with Kardashian in a bathing suit and Disick donning a life jacket.

The photo was part of a larger post meant to help Disick ring in his 36th birthday, and the sudsy photo in question was actually taken way back in 2014 as the duo recorded a podcast that was showcased on Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons.

At the time of the recording, the duo had just come off a fresh wave of rumors that their relationship was more than just platonic. Although they had fought he rumors off, they seem to have blossomed anew with Kardashian’s birthday message.

In the comments section of the post, many fans once again questioned the true nature of the reality TV star’s relationship with Disick, who had dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years.

“Am I the only one who finds their friendship really weird?…” one person asked. “Only because that’s her sis’s baby daddy… She’s awful ‘close’ with Scott; her sister’s babies daddy. More than what’s deemed normal but yet forced Kylie’s hand at a long term friendship with Jordan. Please make this hypocrisy make sense?!”

“‘Refuse to believe they’ve never shagged,” another commented.

Earlier this year, Kardashian and Disick had been at the center of dating rumors after tabloids reported that they had been secretly seeing each other.

Star later picked up the reports and included an anonymous source that claimed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kourtney’s ex had been dating each other “under the radar” for months and that their “affair” was “turning serious.”

However, a separate inside source later told Gossip Cop that the rumors were not only “not true,” but hold “no basis in reality.”