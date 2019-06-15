Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner may be working on rebuilding her friendship with Jordyn Woods after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, but Khloé Kardashian has no interest in her younger sister’s former best friend.

Following reports that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s friendship with Woods is on the road to recovery, reports surfaced that the Revenge Body host does not want to see her again.

“Kylie and Jordyn are friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were,” a source told PEOPLE about Jenner and Woods. “They will never be BFFs again.”

Although the pair will not be back to their old relationship — Woods previously lived with Jenner — the source said, “Kylie is happy that their relationship isn’t as negative and dramatic as it was.”

As for Khloé, the source said simply that she “never wants to see Jordyn again.” Woods and Thompson were caught kissing at a house party in Los Angeles back in February, which led to the end of Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s relationship.

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn. She understands that it’s still all very sensitive and hurtful for Khloé,” the source continued.

“Kylie has the most amazing memories of her friendship with Jordyn,” the source added about the pair, who were friends since childhood. “She is still very surprised at what happened. Kylie always considered Jordyn to be very loyal and respectful.”

Following the scandal, Woods broke her silence on March 1 sharing her side of the story in a Red Table Talk interview, claiming the NBA star kissed her at an after-party at his house.

She denied having sex with him, but admitted that while she told Kardashian and Jenner she was at the party, she failed to mention what had happened between herself and Thompson.

“Kylie isn’t putting 50/50 blame on Jordyn and Tristan — as far as she is concerned, Tristan is the person she blames more,” the source added. “And since Khloé agrees with this, Kylie will be respectful and not talk about Jordyn with Khloé, but at the same time, Kylie wants to be able to say hello to Jordyn when she sees her out.”

Kardashian first lashed out at Woods publicly following her Red Table Talk interview, but eventually clarified her comments saying she knows it was ultimately Thompson who was to blame for the end of their relationship.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she added. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

The drama is set to be addressed this season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!