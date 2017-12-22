Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Will Be Documented on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

Kardashian fans looking to soak in Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement are in luck. The 33-year-old reality star announced via Twitter that her pregnancy announcement will be documented on the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented 🤰🏼💜 https://t.co/dfymBWr4Y6 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 22, 2017

Responding to a fan asking if the announcement will be featured on the show, Kardashian wrote, “Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, sharing a photo of her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson cradling her growing baby bump.

Once social media finally calmed down after the big announcement (three months of pregnancy speculation was confirmed in just one Instagram post), a source close to the Kardashian family told Us Weekly that her pregnancy is going swimmingly.

“Khloé has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms,” they revealed, adding that Kardashian and Thompson may soon be taking another big step in their relationship.

“Tristan is house shopping and renting a house,” they added. “[Khloe] loves her house but they might get a bigger house together.”

The Revenge Body star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player currently have a home together in Ohio, and Kardashian has been commuting back and forth between there and her Los Angeles home.

“Khloé doesn’t necessarily want to get rid of her house though so he might move into her house,” the source added. “They’re figuring it out but they are open to her buying another house but it will be in Calabasas.”

The pregnancy announcement also sparked engagement and marriage rumors when eagle-eyed fans spotted a large diamond ring on Kardashian’s left ring finger.

Fans left confused comments on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram post.

“Is that a wedding ring too!? Also I’m so so so happy for you! Sending love and blessings your way, enjoy it… ALSO IS THAT AN ENGAGEMENT RING ????” one person wrote.

Even though Kardashian is rocking some serious bling on her ring finger, the rock is reportedly just that, a family insider told Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old was married to NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016, and sources say she’s not keen to walk down the aisle in the immediate future.

“Khloé hasn’t typically cared about getting married before having a baby,” a source told Us in September. “She’s open to it but it’s not a prerequisite, to be married, before having kids.”

“Marriage is definitely in the cards,” another source told the publication of the couple in October. “They are just waiting for the right time to move forward. Khloé doesn’t want to rush into anything.”

Shortly after the announcement, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, opened up about her excitement for her daughter. The 62-year-old momager retweeted her daughter’s message thanking fans for their support Thursday, adding her own prayer of thanks.

“God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!” Jenner gushed.

The 33-year-old expectant mother was equally grateful for the love she was receiving in the original tweet, saying, “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!”

While some reports say Kardashian and Thompson’s baby, who is expected to arrive around March or April, is a boy, some fans think otherwise judging by some pink-themed social media posts from Kardashian.

As far as the name goes, Kardashian reportedly is not limiting their child to names that begin with the letter “K.” The Sun reports that last month a source told Hollywood Life that she may choose something different.

“Khloé has a lot of names in mind,” the source said. And, she’s definitely “not against choosing a ‘K’ name.”

“Khloé’s also talking about naming the baby after Tristan’s mom, Andrea, or ‘Andy’ for short,” the source added.

The baby will be Kardashian’s first and Thomspon’s second. Thompson has a 1-year-old son with his ex Jordan Craig, with whom he split while she was pregnant.