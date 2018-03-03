Khloe Kardashian Puts Baby Bump on Display in Blue Dress While Visiting Japan

Khloé Kardashian took to the streets of Kyoto, Japan, to take in some of the culture and show off her baby bump.

Kardashian, who is expected to give birth some time in April, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself posing with several Japanese women in kimonos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality is front and center in the shot, wearing a calf-length blue dress with matching sneakers, accented with a leopard print coat.

The 33-year-old Revenge Body host captioned the photo “有難い.” Translated from Japanese, the phrase means “thank you.”

In the same post as the group shot, Kardashian also shared a better look at her outfit. She posted three side-by-side paparazzi shots of herself walking around in Kyoto

Khloé has been spending the week in Japan with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, despite criticism for traveling while so far along in her pregnancy.

The sisters have shared their travel experience with fans on social media, including their time eating Japanese cuisine and taking in scenic views.

Khloé’s baby bump has come a long way since its made its debut on Dec. 20. After months of speculation, the E! personality debuted the bump on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

“My greatest dream realized!” she wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She then went on to thank Thompson for all that he had done for her during the pregnancy thus far.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!” she wrote. “Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

As for why she initially kept the pregnancy private, Kardashian revealed that she wanted to enjoy the pregnancy with just her loved ones for as long as possible.

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” Kardashian wrote. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”