Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message on Issues With ‘Loyalty’ Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian is reflecting on loyalty in a new cryptic message to her Instagram Stories.

Months after her breakup with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians had fans guessing once again when she posted a new message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post, Kardashian posted a graphic that read, “Your loyalty might have kept you in some situations that common sense should’ve talked you out of. That’s just the kind of person you are.”

Kardashian may be referring to herself in the message, given she stayed with Thompson after he was caught in a cheating scandal last year, just before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

Almost a year later, Thompson was once again caught cheating on Kardashian at a house party in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal led Kardashian to break up with the basketball player, though the pair still co-parent baby True.

In another cryptic post shared in May, Kardashian appeared to reveal the real reason she stayed with Thompson when she shared a graphic that read: “I loved you so much that even when you hurt me, I tried to understand you…”

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians documenting True’s birth, Kardashian revealed she was determined to not let the cheating scandal ruin the childbirth experience for herself, or Thompson.

Despite all the public heartbreak, Kardashian has said she has not lost her faith in love. She recently spoke about her past relationship trouble on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!, and revealed she would get married again.

“As f—ed up and s—ty as it all feels when you’re going through it, I’ve learned from my first ex-husband that it’s gonna be OK,” she said, referencing her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom, to whom she was married for four years before they split in 2013. The divorce was prolonged until 2016 following an overdose from Odom in 2015.

When it comes to co-parenting with Thompson after the scandal, Kardashian admitted it was difficult.

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” Kardashian said. “For me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw.”

“So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” the reality star added. “I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!