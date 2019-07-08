Khloe Kardashian’s Plastic Surgery Rumors Become a Target During ‘Revenge Body’ Premiere

The third season of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian premiered on Sunday, giving regular people a chance to gain access to personal trainers and stylists that make the Kardashian sister glow on a daily basis.

Most fans can’t get enough of the series and are happy to see it return for season 3, but not everybody is on Kardashian’s side with her new motivational season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There have been plenty of rumors about Khloe Kardashian undergoing plastic surgery over the years. As Fansided points out, some fans have compared photos from 2015 to current photos.

One spark that many felt was a reason for any procedures stems from her split from former lover Tristan Thompson. According to RadarOnline, a source near the family noted that Kardashian allegedly spent $500,000 on “butt implants, liposuction, rhinoplasty, cheek implants, brow lift, Botox and face fillers.” And according to a source, there could be more on the way.

But whether any procedures actually happened or not, some critics have decided to call out the reality star for hosting the show while using medical procedures to clip some corners.

“Do they get all the surgeries you’d had too??” one critic wrote in response to the official Revenge Body account on Twitter.

“Revenge body but you’ll body is plastic it doesn’t make sense,” another wrote in response to a promo for the series.

That wasn’t the only thing some singled out in regards to Kardashian’s personal life. Some even brought her recent drama with Thompson and Jordyn Woods into the fray.

“[Is] it not mad that khloe k has a whole tv show called revenge body, confusingly promoting body positivity, but also called jordyn fat?” one critic asked on social media.

Still, despite the criticism, most fans were on the side of Kardashian and gushing with praise for the series.

“Khloé seriously is a symbol of strength for so many people during their weight loss transformations! I know she was MINE last year when I lost my weight,” one fan shared.

“I imagine. giving birth to a child and then returning to the old rhythm is too much. I’m so proud,” another fan praised Kardashian and her post-baby transformation.

There was even one who said Kardashian is looking a lot like her mother these days.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Entertainment.