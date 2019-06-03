Khloe Kardashian Permanently Living in Los Angeles After Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian has rooted herself back in her home state of California after all of the Tristan Thompson drama.

Kardashian will be moving back to her hometown of Calabasas after the 34-year-old’s house is done being remodeled.

According to a source close to the new mom, she wanted to give her home a little “facelift” after all the drama in recent months.

“Four roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home,” the source told ET. ” With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloe wanted to change things up.”

Understandable.

“Khloé is permanently living in L.A. again and is happy her home got a [facelift],” the source added.

The reality star had been traveling back and forth between California and Ohio over the course of almost four years when she and Thompson first started dating. Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has a pretty strict schedule during the season, so Kardashian decided to live there part-time in order to see him more often and grow their relationship.

Last October, Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner stated on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her daughter may permanently move to Cleveland. This was after the first cheating scandal when Thompson was caught making out with different women and bringing them back to his hotel room. In the months following, the couple decided to work on things, and a permanent move seemed to be the answer in reconciling their relationship.

This was short lived though. Not long after, Thompson broke headlines again, but this time with family friend Jordyn Woods, after the two got a little too close for comfort at a party in Los Angeles. After this incident, there was no going back for Thompson or Woods, with both getting booted to the curb by the Kardashian family. Thompson will obviously stick around because he’s the father of True, but their relationship has completely changed.

During Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian addressed her feelings towards Thompson after the first cheating scandal, saying she was still in love with him.

“I am in love,” she responded when her best friend Malika Haqq asked if she was in love. “I know I love him but still I’m not gonna act like nothing’s wrong. “

“But don’t you want that to change?” Haqq responded with.

“Totally,” Kardashian said. “But I’m not gonna force that.”

After Kardashian mentioned that Thompson had been keeping track of the months since the first scandal — implying that he was assuming enough time had passed and that she should be over it by now — she stated, “I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. He needs to know, ‘Your one stupid weekend … look what it did to three years of our relationship. you just demolished that. So was it worth it for you?’”

Kardashian then mentioned he was going to therapy.

“I appreciate the efforts he’s put in,” she said. “Like he does self-help and therapy… and he knows I’m still trying. I don’t have to come here.”

It’s safe to say — as of now — the two are officially over.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.