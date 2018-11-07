Khloe Kardashian Reveals New Post-Baby Body Photo Shoot With Caption About Love

Khloé Kardashian recently took a trip to Bali with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé made the most of the trip with a sultry photo shoot on one of the island’s famous black sand beaches.

In a pair of snaps, the 34-year-old posed in the sand as blue waves rolled behind her, the reality star wearing a black crop top and black bikini bottoms as she covered her body in black sand.

“‘I crave a love so deep the ocean would be jealous’ one of my favorite quotes,” Khloé wrote. She also credited friend and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan with taking the snaps, writing, “PS Hrush is a bomb photographer.”

The second photo featured Khloé sitting on the sand, tilting her face up towards the sun as her long blonde hair cascaded around her.

After her trip, the Good American designer had shared a snap of herself standing on a beach at sunset while holding her daughter, True.

“In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali,” she wrote. “Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating.”

True also made an appearance in photos with two of her cousins, the first a snap posted by Kim of True and Kim’s daughter Chicago sitting together on a woven mat in front of lush greenery, both babies seemingly thrilled.

“Besties in Bali,” Kim captioned the moment.

Kourtney also shared a photo of her son Reign cuddling up with True, who was sporting a lemon-patterned onesie and bright yellow headband.

“he protects her,” Kourtney wrote.

Upon her return from Bali, Khloé was almost immediately faced with the episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that documented the aftermath of the cheating allegations leveled against Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, just days before Khloé gave birth to True back in April.

The new mom had plenty to say about the episode on Twitter, noting that she wishes the reality show would air its footage closer to real time to make reliving particularly difficult moments less painful.

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

She also got candid about her birthing experience after learning about the allegations, explaining that she wanted to keep things as positive as possible for baby True.

I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian