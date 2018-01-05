Khloe Kardashian Admits ‘KUWTK’ Crew Knew About Pregnancy Before Family

The first people who knew about Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy weren’t her family. Instead, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew were the first to find.

Her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, thought she was pregnant. She first dismissed the idea, but then took a pregnancy test, which turned out to be positive.

“[Tristan] was out of the country, and we wanted to tell everyone together,” Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about. [The crew] get to see what I was going through without them knowing.”

Khloe didn’t tell her family for a few weeks, but she wasn’t upset about the crew finding out first.

“I’ve known these people since 2007,” Khloe told Kimmel. “They’ve been involved in so much of the best and the worst of our lives. And they keep quiet.”

The moment she told her family was all caught on camera and will be included in a future episode of KUWTK.

Khloe also said she will have the baby in Cleveland, where Thompson lives. However, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family still plan on traveling out to Ohio.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” Kardashian said. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

As for advice, Khloe said Kourtney is willing to help, but Khloe wants to figure out what it’s like to be a mom on her own.

“Kourtney gives a lot of advice, and I think it’s so sweet, but … I don’t want to do some of that stuff. It’s either her way or no way,” she told Kimmel.

After months of rumors, Khloe finally confirmed her pregnancy on Dec. 20, posting a photo of Thompson cradling her baby bump on Instagram.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

As for the baby’s gender, that will be revealed on KUWTK.

KUWTK airs on E! Network at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.