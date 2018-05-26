Khloe Kardashian Holds Her ‘Little Love’ True Thompson in New Instagram Post

Khloé Kardashian is showing off baby True Thompson on her latest Instagram, but her latest social media posts may signal trouble with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The new mother took to the social media platform Saturday to share a brand new photo of herself with the couple’s newborn baby girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mommy’s Little Love,” she captioned the new pic.

Despite the Thompson cheating scandal that dominated news cycles in April, right before the birth of baby True, it seemed that Kardashian and the NBA player had been trying to make it work. However, things might have taken a turn if her latest online activity is any indication.

The Revenge Body star, Too Fab reports, has been posting messages throughout the week leaving many to believe they are directed at her boyfriend.

“You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and sill possess the authority to tell someone: ‘you got me f— up,” she posted on her Instagram story on Saturday.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” she wrote in another story Thursday. “You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” Khloe wrote in another message earlier in the week. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”

And those have not been the only signs Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship might be going south. To celebrate sister Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s wedding anniversary, Kim shared a photo of a card from her sister.

“Happy anniversary Kimye. Love always wins!!” She then signed the card from “KoKo and True,” referencing herself and her infant daughter but leaving Thompson’s name out.

The snub came after reports said that in an attempt to save their relationship, the pair has been attending couples therapy.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” a source close the couple reportedly said, according to Radar Online.

“Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads,” the source continued.

“The sessions have been difficult,” the source added, commenting on the couple’s intense conversations with a professional mediator behind closed doors. “Their fights are monumental at the moment.”

Eventually the source also revealed that Kardashian and Thompson “barely talk — except when it comes to the baby — but there have been some very frank discussions during the session.”

“The relationship seems unlikely to survive,” the source finally said. “Friends think there’s no way Khloe wants to raise her daughter in such a toxic environment.”