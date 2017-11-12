Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Haters Who Said Photos Were Photoshopped

After an image shared by Khloé Kardashian on Thursday had fans wondering if she had used Photoshop to manipulate her nose, the reality TV personality is now clapping back with her latest.

On Saturday, Kardashian took to Instagram to post some images of herself in front of a green screen with the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped (sic).”

Still, some fans were still asking, “What happened to your nose?” While another criticized her entire appearance, advising her to, “Tone down on the lips girl…you are making them look weird… just look at them as if you were looking at them in someone else’s mouth…”

However, the good fans took to the comments section to defend the E! television star, writing she “looked fine” and it was “just makeup” and “contouring” that made her nose look the way it does in images.

After hitting back at the haters, Kardashian spent the evening at her big sister Kim’s baby shower. Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate.

Kardashian shared some images from the baby shower with the caption, “Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three.”

