Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Baby True Prior to 6-Month Birthday: ‘This Is Love’

Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, is almost six months old, and the first-time mom took to social media a few days shy of the infant’s milestone day to gush about her daughter in a sweet post.

The reality star used Instagram to share a shot of her baby girl sitting down, looking happily at the camera surrounded by plush books, a blue bow on her head to match her dress.

“I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life,” Kardashian captioned the image. “You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian took a different approach with her social media posts, sharing a series of quotes on her Instagram story that promote strength and seem to point to moving past a difficult situation.

“Don’t feel guilty for doing what’s best for you,” the first quote read, while the second addressed forgiveness.

“Forgive them. It’s not okay that they hurt you, tortured your soul and disturbed the peace of your mind, but you must forgive them,” it stated. “I’m not saying this because I don’t care — I’m asking you to do it because you know, at some point in your life, they meant something to you.”

“I know it hurts,” the quote continued. “You must walk away and pray for them. Holding on to the grudge or punishing them won’t make any difference to their lives; but forgiving them will change your world upside down. Forgive them. Forgive all of them.”

On Tuesday, the Good American designer shared more similarly cryptic messages on her Story.

“God bless the woman who just wants to do better, feel better; who refuses to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth,” the first quote read. The second shared, “Be good to people. Even the sh*tty ones. Let the assholes be assholes. You’ll sleep better.”

The quotes come on the heels of the news that Kardashian has halted her planned move to Cleveland, Ohio, where she was set to travel to be with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as he begins his NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan,” a source told E! News. “Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it’s definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.”

