Khloe Kardashian Grateful For Her Enormous ‘Blessings’ in New Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian was busy on Instagram Thursday, sharing a new message about what she is most thankful for following her break-up with Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, 34, shared a series of adorable photos of her 11-month-old daughter True Thompson in her Instagram Story. At the end, she shared a quote that read, “At the end of the day, I am thankful that my blessings are bigger than my problems.”

The Good American brand founder also shared a selfie on Instagram, with the caption “I believe in you, your abilities and you heart! Stay positive about everything. Each one of us, is simply trying to figure it all out.”

She also shared a pink square that included a group of four white hearts.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared a four-month-old photo showing True in the middle of about $150,000 worth of Birkin bags. Since that photo received a number of critical comments, Kardashian did not allow comments to be posted on her two most recent photos.

The Instagram activity comes after Kardashian and Thompson, True’s father, broke up after Kardashian learned Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods kissed him at a house party. Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, where she denied her relationship with Thompson went beyond a kiss at a party.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position,” Woods told Pinkett Smith. “I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection.”

Woods added, “On the way out he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

After the interview was released on Facebook Friday, Kardashian lashed out at Woods for speaking about the situation publicly. On Saturday, she blamed Thompson for the “breakup of my family.”

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian wrote in one tweet, referring to her discovery that Thompson also cheated on her when she was still pregnant with True.

She later wrote, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

While Kardashian looks to put this scandal behind her, Thompson has reportedly already moved on. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been seen with model Karizma Ramirez on multiple occasions.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images