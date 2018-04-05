Khloe Kardashian Shares Sultry Pre-Baby Bump Photo in ‘Ribbed Bodysuit’

Khloé Kardashian is just weeks away from welcoming her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but pregnancy hasn’t stopped the mom-to-be from promoting her clothing line, Good American.

In a new photo shared to her social media accounts on Thursday, Kardashian debuted the brand’s new ribbed bodysuits, launching the product with a slick black-and-white shot of herself.

The photo sees Kardashian standing in a white snap-front bodysuit and metallic thigh-high boots, her body coated with oil and her short hair in waves.

“We just dropped the most perfect and sculpting @goodamerican ribbed bodysuits you will be living in all summer,” the 33-year-old wrote. “This photo was taken back in September and I can’t wait for you all to finally try them!!”

The reality personality added, “BODY, I’m coming for you!!!”

Kardashian has continually been vocal about her desire to return to her pre-pregnancy body, most recently tweeting that she can’t wait to return to “beast mode” in the gym after giving birth.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f— up the gym when it’s time lol BEAST MODE is dying to return!!” she wrote. “I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge.”

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, where Thompson plays in the NBA, waiting for her baby girl to arrive.

In a recent update on her blog, Kardashian let fans in on how she’s spending the last days of her pregnancy, noting that she’s not the type to laze around the house.

“It’s the final stretch of my pregnancy. Day by day, it gets harder and I get more impatient — and not to mention more uncomfortable. So, while we wait, I have to stay busy,” the reality personality wrote, sharing that she’s already finished her baby girl’s nursery and goes on a 45-minute walk every day.

Kardashian added, “We’re really trying to enjoy ourselves, but we’re SO ready to meet our baby girl.”

She and Thompson have also been watching television together, with Kardashian sharing that they’ve begun binging the show Billions. On Wednesday, the mom-to-be shared that she was watching The Real Housewives of New York City, which she called perfect for “nesting.”

“The perfect time for New York Housewives to come back on,” she tweeted. “Nesting at its finest.”

