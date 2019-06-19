Khloe Kardashian Finds out About Tristan Thompson’s Affair in New ‘KUWTK’ Video

It’s the episode fans have been waiting for.

In next week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans will get a glimpse inside the day Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson cheating on her again, but this time with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Kardashian already re-lived the first cheating scandal during last season when the episode showed True’s birth, but also when the reality star found out the father of her child was creeping behind her back.

Now, the mom of one is having to relive another dreadful episode.

The teaser unfolds the process of each sister finding out, to them reaching out to Kardashian to break the news. It then shows Kardashian’s tearful breakdown over the very publicized, permanent split, saving the most drama filled episode for last.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” Kim Kardashian‘s friend Larsa Pippen shared over the phone.

“We just need to figure out what the whole, full story is,” Kris Jenner told Kim, to which she replied that “Tristan admitted it!”

In another scene, Kardashian then tells her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, “I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

“It just sucks that it has to be so public,” Kardashian said in a tearful solo interview.

The Good American founder usually live Tweets during each episode, but has made it very clear this is not one she’ll be chit-chatting through.

Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week. Sorry guys. https://t.co/OeYV4tcmyU — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2019

Woods already came forward to speak her truth before all the eyes are glued to Sunday’s episode, saying, “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

“Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop,” she continued. “And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

When Woods was asked if she thinks she’ll be airing during the highly anticipated episode, she said, “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.”

She originally broke her silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk saying she should have just gone home instead of heading to the after party.

“I should have gone home after the party,” she confessed. “I shouldn’t have even been there. Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom … I was drunk. I was not tipsy — I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I knew where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me … No passion, no nothing.”