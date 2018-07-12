Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Father-Daughter Moment Between Daughter True, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has been sharing the sweetest clips of daughter True since she was born in April, and the reality star was at it again on Wednesday with a new video of True with her dad, Tristan Thompson.

In a clip shared on Snapchat, the NBA player cradles his daughter as the two share a dance to classical music, with Thompson swaying to the music as he holds True’s little arm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do a little dance, baby,” he tells her.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 11, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

Since moving back to Los Angeles, Kardashian and Thompson have confirmed via social media posts that they are still together, recently sharing a loved-up Snapchat which saw Thompson serenading the reality star as the two shared a kiss.

A post shared by @kardashstory on Jul 10, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

Kardashian also gave a shoutout to her man on Friday after she went back to work for the first time since giving birth to True.

“I’m very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I’ve been gone,” the 34-year-old told her followers. “Shout out to all the good dads out there.”

Despite her nerves, the reality star shared that having True has given her a new drive when it comes to her business.

“First day back at work since having True! I’m anxious to leave True but also eager to get back to work now that I have a new push and motivation,” she said. “It’s not just for me anymore.”

The day before, Kardashian had opened up about her anxiety over returning to work on her brand Good American, explaining that while she had been away from her daughter for short periods of time, she had never been gone for a whole day.

“Tomorrow is my first day back to work,” she shared with fans. “I have missed a feeding here or there with True, but I’ve never missed multiple feedings in a day. So I have a ton of anxiety.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to leave her all day tomorrow,” she said. “That’s freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point.”

“I don’t know what to do ’cause I love our routine together,” Kardashian added of her daughter before joking to sister and mom of three Kourtney Kardashian, “Kourtney, I take back all the times I’ve made fun of you.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jerritt Clark