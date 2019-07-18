Khloe Kardashian Fans Confused on Her Latest Statement About Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson share 1-year-old daughter True Thompson, and it’s clear that Kardashian wants to keep the pair’s relationship as cordial as she can for their daughter’s sake.

The reality star made that clear in a new Instagram comment she left on a post by one fan, who had shared a tweet that read: “I know Khloé hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him.”

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” Kardashian replied. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

Kardashian’s comment was reposted by the account Comments by Celebs, and several people in the comments weren’t having the Good American designer’s apparent defense of the NBA player.

“Except he didn’t make a mistake, he made a choice,” one person pointed out in a reference to Thompson’s cheating on Kardashian.

Several other people wondered why Kardashian appears to have no hate for Thompson but has blasted Jordyn Woods on multiple occasions.

“Okay but Jordan made a mistake and they’re holding her accountable for it and they keep hating on her especially khole so why she being a hypocrite…,” one comment read.

“But the whole family hates on and bullies Jordyn,” another pointed out, while someone else wondered, “Why doesn’t she have that energy for Jordyn?”

Kardashian had publicly blasted Woods after she allegedly kissed Thompson at a party while Thompson and Kardashian were still dating, though she attempted to walk her comments back and tweeted that Thompson is also to blame for the situation.

The 35-year-old has previously spoken about her co-parenting relationship with Thompson and said on the Divorce Sucks! podcast in May that it “f—ing sucks.”

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” she said. “So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is 1 and, like, a month old, so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that. I do everything in my power to not put just any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too bohemian to some people.”

