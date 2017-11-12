Khloé Kardashian Teases Something Big on Tonight’s ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian has big news for her sister’s on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The reportedly pregnant 33-year-old teased her announcement with a short clip of the night’s episode on Instagram.

In the clip, Khloé tells sister Kim and Kourtney Kardashian that she has “some news,” pausing for emphasis before saying she’s “building up the suspense.”

“What?” Kourtney and Kim both ask in frustration.

“Guess who’s coming home kids?” Khloé says, before the camera pans to the sisters’ shocked faces.

It’s unclear in the clip what the Revenge Body host is talking about, but she may be referring to coming back to California after spending most of her time this season in Cleveland with boyfriend and rumored baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Throughout the season, the Kardashians have expressed disappointment that their sister has been spending so much time away from them, so this might be Khloé’s fun way of announcing she’s coming home.

Fans in the comment section of the clip are speculating that the E! cast member’s return home could be related to her alleged pregnancy.

“Bet she is pregnant. Coming home to be with family during pregnancy,” one said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!