Khloe Kardashian Says Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson Does ‘Suck’

Khloé Kardashian officially broke up with Tristan Thompson for good after the NBA player was accused of cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year, which means the duo now co-parent their 1-year-old daughter True.

The reality star opened up about the situation during an episode of Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks, the full version of which will air on Monday, marking one of the first times she’s spoken publicly about Thompson since the scandal.

“It does f—ing suck because our personal emotions are still in there,” Kardashian admitted in an advance clip published by TMZ. “For me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago, so it’s really raw.”

“So those emotions can be heightened at times, but I do everything in my power — True is one and, like, a month old — so she doesn’t really know what’s happening, but to me she does know and she feels energy and I’m a big believer of that,” the reality star added. “I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her. Maybe that sounds a little too like bohemian to some people.”

Last month, Kardashian threw her daughter an elaborate first birthday party, with Thompson attending the bash and the co-parents remaining civil for the sake of their baby girl.

“I know her dad is a great person,” the 34-year-old said. “I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it.”

Kardashian added that while her daughter probably won’t remember the lavish occasion, she’s excited to look back on the day through photos, an experience she shares with her own sisters that she wants to pass on to True.

“”I didn’t do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party. First of all, the party, there’s like unicorns and puppies, things she doesn’t know. I could’ve got stuffed animals. It was really for me,” the Good American designer said. “I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do. Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor looking at our old photo albums, talking.”

“We don’t remember. We remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo,” she continued. “And I want to give [True] the same thing.”

On Sunday, Kardashian celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a single mom, sharing a photo of herself and her daughter with the 1-year-old offering the camera a giant toothy smile.

“It’s Mothers Day!!!” Kardashian wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

