Khloe Kardashian Begs Fans to be Kind About Her ‘Pregnancy Lips’

preemptively asked fans not to criticize her looks and her “pregnancy lips” during the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, since she was pregnant when the episodes were filmed.

“PSA: I was pregnant during this entire season of KUWTK,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Story message. “Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me, I know and I HATED it! A lot of wild s— happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control.”

Kardashian continued, “Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips. Pregnant women should be off limits.”

This season of KUWTK was filmed long before Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, in April. Since then, she has frequently clapped back at body-shamers who think it is appropriate to criticize how mothers look.

“Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you,” Kardashian tweeted on July 31. “We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process.”

In another message, Kardashian added an inspirational message to fellow mothers.

“We are so hard on ourselves,” she wrote. “Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

She also needed to defend herself against critics who did not think she should spend any part of her day away from her newborn after she was seen at a charity event without True.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization,” Kardashian said, referring to True’s father, basketball player Tristan Thompson. “But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

Kardashian has also defended her sisters against body shamers. During a February episode of Revenge Body, she slammed people who criticized sister Kendall Jenner for being skinny when she was growing up.

“My sister Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny and she used to get bullied all the time for being too skinny,” Kardashian said. “I think people don’t sympathize when people are body shamed for being too thin. … And I think body-shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable.”

Even though Kardashian gave birth to True just three months ago, she already told E! News she would like to have more children. She does plan to wait awhile before having baby number two, though.

“Let my uterus shrink down again,” Kardashian said Friday. “I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don’t know if I’m ready to get pregnant again, it’s a lot!”

KUWTK returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

