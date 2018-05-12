Khloe Kardashian Shares First Video of True and Social Media Wants More

Khloé Kardashian finally posted the first video of her baby girl, True Thompson, one month after her birth, and fans are freaking out.

Within minutes of sharing the first footage of True to Instagram, fans swarmed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the big reveal.

omg😭😭😭 khloe never lets the side and she certainly did not fail in the cute child department pic.twitter.com/Xmv5fc3o5l — Imogen R Airson (@imogenairsonxo) May 12, 2018

Many complimented the infant’s looks, calling her one of the cutest in the Kardashian family.

“[Oh my God; crying emoji] Khloe never lets the side and she certainly did not fail in the cute child department,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Khloé Kardashian’s daughter is GORGEOUS. That’s one thing about them Kardashians: They make beautiful kids, no doubt.”

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is GORGEOUS that’s one thing about them Kardashian’s they make beautiful kids no doubt pic.twitter.com/y1CxRR9uwi — Queen Play Victim (@King_Wendyyy) May 12, 2018

Many of Keeping Up With the Kardashians loyal were openly emotional about the reveal.

Most cited their longtime support of Kardashian and the recent scandals plaguing her relationship to True father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

“Seeing baby true has just made this more real!” one fan wrote. “Like, we knew Khloé had her, but actually physically SEEING her. Oh my God. I’m bawling. She is such a blessing. Khlo (sic) deserves this more than anything.”

seeing baby true has just made this more real! like we knew khloé had her but actually physically SEEING her. oh my god. i’m bawling. she is such a blessing. khlo deserves this more than anything😭💞 — cassie (@kyliesbad) May 12, 2018

The baby was born on April 12, just two days after the cheating scandal involving the girl’s father exploded on the web. On April 16, she unveiled the baby’s name, True.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True,” Kardashian wrote.

On April 10, the Daily Mail published a video showing a hooded man who appeared to be Thompson kissing a woman at a New York City nightclub a few days earlier. TMZ later published an October 2017 surveillance video from a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C. showing Thompson making out with one woman, an putting his head between another woman’s breasts.

Just hours after the baby was born, the Daily Mail published photos showing Thompson with another woman known as Tania, who was seen with Thompson at clubs and restaurants with Thompson. Tania also traveled to Boston when the Cavaliers played there, the Daily Mail reports.

The photos showed Thompson and Tania leaving the Four Seasons Downtown in Manhattan when the Cavs played the New York Knicks in November. They were seen together again on March 24 at a New York club.

Thompson was reportedly at Kardashian’s side when the 33-year-old welcomed their daughter. It is not clear what is next for their relationship. Some insiders have said Kardashian has forgiven him and wants him to have a relationship with their child.

“She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn’t ending their relationship,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is in no shape to make that decision right now.”

Another source told PEOPLE, “Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” PEOPLE‘s source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Kardashian announced her pregnancy in December on Instagram, after months of speculation. The baby girl is Kardashian’s first child, but Thompson’s second. He also has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. When the baby was born in December 2016, Thompson was already dating Kardashian.

This is the third new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2018. In January, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago, via a surrogate. Then in January, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first, Stormi Webster.