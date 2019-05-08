Khloe Kardashian Awkwardly Toasts to Jordyn Woods Ahead of Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian might have a tough time watching her toast to Jordyn Woods back on this week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, Kardashian stands to make an emotional tribute to little sister Kylie Jenner and her best friend Woods at the launch party for their special Kylie x Jordan Kylie Cosmetics makeup line just months before the model would be accused of hooking up with Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I did want to say I’m so proud of both Kylie and Jordyn,” she begins the toast. “Kylie, I know how hard you have worked on your company and everything and you’re so generous to share that with me and Kourtney and Jordyn.”

“It’s such a blessing because you don’t have to share your blessings with us, but you kind of do,” she adds, laughing.

Kardashian continued, “And Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I’ve known you forever and I’m so proud of you and the woman that you have grown into and that you’re growing into. To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin, it’s such a blessing. Congratulations on everything and this will be a huge success.”

“Here’s to Jordyn and Kylie!” mom Kris Jenner remarks, holding her glass up in a celebratory fashion.

It’s a far different dynamic now between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Woods after the father of Kardashian’s daughter True was accused of canoodling with Kylie’s BFF. After Woods denied anything more than a kiss occurred during her appearance on Red Table Talk, Kardashian took to Twitter to close the issue for good.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted on March 2. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she added. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!